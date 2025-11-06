Left Menu

Amid Global Tensions, Jewish Community in Singapore Faces Hostility

Jewish residents in Singapore are feeling less secure following global tensions related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Incidents include vandalism and verbal abuse, prompting government intervention. Community leaders stress the importance of safety for all faiths, while urging Singaporeans not to import international conflicts into domestic affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict have led to unpleasant experiences for Jewish residents in Singapore, according to Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam. He warned of rising hostility towards the community from both online and offline sources.

Speaking at the 120th anniversary of the Chesed-El Synagogue, Shanmugam noted that recent events have left Jewish residents feeling less secure. He cited incidents such as vandalism in schools and verbal harassment in public, as areas of concern.

The Singaporean government is investigating these incidents, aiming to assure that all communities, regardless of size, feel safe. Shanmugam reiterated the importance of not allowing foreign conflicts to sow division domestically.

(With inputs from agencies.)

