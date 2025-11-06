Amid Global Tensions, Jewish Community in Singapore Faces Hostility

Tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict have led to unpleasant experiences for Jewish residents in Singapore, according to Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam. He warned of rising hostility towards the community from both online and offline sources.

Speaking at the 120th anniversary of the Chesed-El Synagogue, Shanmugam noted that recent events have left Jewish residents feeling less secure. He cited incidents such as vandalism in schools and verbal harassment in public, as areas of concern.

The Singaporean government is investigating these incidents, aiming to assure that all communities, regardless of size, feel safe. Shanmugam reiterated the importance of not allowing foreign conflicts to sow division domestically.

