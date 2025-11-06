Star-Studded Celebration: Inside Raha Kapoor’s Third Birthday Bash

Bollywood's beloved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted an intimate family celebration in Mumbai to mark their daughter Raha's third birthday. The joyful occasion provided fans with an inside look, courtesy of Raha's grandmother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who shared cherished moments on her Instagram feed.

The celebration was graced by close family friends, including film industry icon Rani Mukerji. In one snapshot, Neetu Kapoor and Mukerji were pictured in deep conversation, exuding the warm familial atmosphere of the evening. Neetu also posted a striking photograph featuring Raha's grandmother Soni Razdan and aunt Shaheen Bhatt, showcasing the tight-knit family embracing the joyous occasion.

The family bond was further celebrated at midnight when Raha's aunt, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, took to Instagram with a tender birthday tribute. Her message read, "Three years of sweetness, snuggles & smiles. Happy Birthday my Raru Paru. You are the cutest little star in our sky. I love you!" This heartwarming note epitomized the profound affection held for the young Kapoor. Amidst recent public outings and protective measures concerning Raha's privacy, Ranbir and Alia remain committed to a balanced approach between stardom and family life, emphasizing respect and dignified engagement with the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)