Gold Heist at Sabarimala: The Arrest of a Sacred Ornament Commissioner

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested former Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju in connection with the loss of gold coverings from Sabarimala temple idols. Baiju is suspected to be part of a conspiracy leading to the gold's disappearance during electroplating work. He is the third TDB official arrested in this case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team investigating the loss of gold from Sabarimala temple has apprehended K S Baiju, the former Thiruvabharanam commissioner. Baiju, who retired recently, was in charge when the Dwarapalaka idol's gold coverings were removed for electroplating in July 2019.

Suspicions arose because Baiju was on leave on the crucial days when the idols were handed over to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty. The SIT suggests his absence may have been deliberate, leading to procedural lapses and the subsequent gold loss.

Appearing for questioning, Baiju was arrested after his interrogation. He follows other arrests of TDB officials, Murari Babu and Sudheesh Kumar, with the Ranni court hearing the SIT's custody request for them. Investigations continue into two associated cases involving the Sabarimala temple's lost gold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

