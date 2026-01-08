Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2026 11:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 11:04 IST
Ex-TDB secretary appears before SIT for interrogation in Sabarimala gold loss case
Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S Jayasree appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Sabarimala gold loss case here on Thursday, officials said.

Jayasree, who is the fourth accused in the case related to the loss of gold from Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates, was the TDB secretary in 2019.

She was granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court last month, considering her health condition, as she is undergoing treatment for a kidney-related ailment.

According to the SIT, the Supreme Court had directed Jayasree to be present before the probe team for interrogation on January 8 and 9.

Jayasree, along with her family members, reached the SIT office in the morning, officials said.

The allegation against Jayasree is that, following her order, gold-clad copper plates of the Dwarapalaka idols were handed over to prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty for replating in 2019.

However, in petitions filed before the Kerala High Court and the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail, Jayasree claimed that she issued the order based on a decision taken by the board.

She maintained that she did not take any independent decision on handing over the Dwarapalaka plates or the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframe plates and that she acted as per the directions of the board.

The SIT, constituted as per the directions of the Kerala High Court, is probing two cases related to the gold loss incident and has so far arrested 10 people.

Recently, the High Court reviewed the progress of the investigation and granted six more weeks to the SIT to complete the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

