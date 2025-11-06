Left Menu

Battle for the Vines: Pitt Sues Jolie Over Winery Dispute

Amid their ongoing legal feud, Brad Pitt has filed a lawsuit against Angelina Jolie over the sale of her stake in their co-owned Chateau Miravel winery. This development adds another layer to their complex legal saga, as Pitt seeks $35 million in damages and requests 22 key documents.

In a dramatic escalation of their ongoing legal saga, Hollywood icons Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are embroiled in a new courtroom battle over their shared Chateau Miraval winery. Pitt has initiated legal proceedings against Jolie, citing the sale of her stake without his consent as a breach of their mutual agreement.

According to court documents reviewed by People, Pitt's legal team claims damages amounting to $35 million, asserting that Jolie's actions have adversely affected the winery's operations. Jolie's legal representatives have countered, emphasizing that any strain encountered is a direct consequence of Pitt's own legal ventures, referencing his refusal to present specific documents tied to a four-year NDA regarding personal misconduct.

The dispute traces back to a 2022 lawsuit filed by Pitt. Jolie's latest assertion of attorney-client privilege has further complicated proceedings, leading Pitt to intensify efforts to obtain 22 crucial documents. The case will resume on December 17. Jolie and Pitt, who share six children, severed their marital ties in 2016, finalizing their divorce in 2024.

