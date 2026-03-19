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Controversial Moroccan Triumph in Africa Cup Sparks Legal Battle

Moroccan fans celebrate their team's Africa Cup of Nations win after Senegal's forfeiture, though legal challenges loom. CAF declared Morocco victors following Senegal's protest walk-off. While Moroccans rejoice, Senegal plans an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Tensions between fans are palpable as both sides await final justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:07 IST
Controversial Moroccan Triumph in Africa Cup Sparks Legal Battle
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Moroccan fans have jubilantly embraced their team's controversial victory as Africa Cup of Nations champions, even amid looming legal challenges. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Morocco the title after declaring Senegal forfeited the final by leaving the field for 14 minutes in protest against a crucial penalty decision.

Despite returning to the pitch and securing a victory in extra time, Senegal's result was overturned by CAF's Appeal Board, granting Morocco a 3-0 victory. The Senegalese Football Federation intends to contest this 'unprecedented and unacceptable' ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Meanwhile, Moroccan supporters hailed the decision as a rightful call and overdue justice.

Reaction among Moroccans is largely positive, with spectators like Abdelmalek Hamza voicing approval for what he regards as a fair and logical outcome. However, caution persists among some fans, awaiting the potential repercussions of Senegal's appeal. The ruling has stirred mixed feelings with concerns that the issue could strain relations between both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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