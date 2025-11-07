Left Menu

A Comedy of Errors: 'Jassi Weds Jassi' Hits Theatres

Actor Harshh Vardhan Deo stars in 'Jassi Weds Jassi,' a comedy set in the 90s, where multiple Jessis lead to humorous events. Directed by Paran Bawa, the film features a seasoned ensemble cast and was a joy to make, despite challenges in release. Deo also reflects on his acting journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 13:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Harshh Vardhan Deo, known for his depth as a romantic actor, stars in the latest comedy, 'Jassi Weds Jassi,' where a plethora of mistaken identities leads to comic chaos. Set in the nostalgic 90s, the film saw its theatrical release today.

Directed by Paran Bawa, who previously assisted on hit films, the movie showcases Deo as a love-struck protagonist, who, despite multiple mix-ups in his love life, faithfully believes in love's power. 'This is my favorite role so far,' Deo admitted to PTI.

Facing unique industry challenges, including distribution hurdles, Deo and the production team backed by Divinity Studios, have persevered. Deo, a multifaceted artist, looks forward to future projects and sharing his musical talents with fans.

