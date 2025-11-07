Left Menu

Opa Kipos Returns: The Greek Dining Experience Revived in Mumbai

Opa Kipos, Dubai’s renowned Greek fine-dining concept, is making a comeback in Mumbai under Aspect Hospitality's leadership, helmed by Aksha Kamboj. Reopening on October 14, 2025, this relaunch accentuates the brand's celebration-centric approach with Greek gastronomy, performances, and cultural rites in a Santorini-inspired setting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:14 IST
Opa Kipos Returns: The Greek Dining Experience Revived in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai celebrates the much-awaited return of Opa Kipos, the iconic Greek dining experience, brought back by Aspect Hospitality on October 14, 2025. Spearheading this relaunch is Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, who describes it as a restoration of a beloved brand, now offering an enriched experience of Greek culture.

Hitesh Keswani, Managing Director of Aspect Hospitality, emphasizes that Opa Kipos was always more than a dining venue; it offered an escape to the vibrant traditions of Greece. With its return, the restaurant will amplify everything it was loved for, including its famed plate-smashing ritual.

Aspect Hospitality aims to redefine India's dining landscape with aggressive expansion plans. Their diverse portfolio spans fine dining, casual dining, and quick-service restaurants, extending their global outlook to the UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England

Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England

 Global
2
Supreme Court Clears Air India Pilot's Name in Tragic Crash

Supreme Court Clears Air India Pilot's Name in Tragic Crash

 India
3
Global Food Prices Decline Again Amid Abundant Supplies

Global Food Prices Decline Again Amid Abundant Supplies

 Global
4
Uyghur Advocacy Strengthens Global Alliances Amid Commemorations

Uyghur Advocacy Strengthens Global Alliances Amid Commemorations

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025