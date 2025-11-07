Opa Kipos Returns: The Greek Dining Experience Revived in Mumbai

Mumbai celebrates the much-awaited return of Opa Kipos, the iconic Greek dining experience, brought back by Aspect Hospitality on October 14, 2025. Spearheading this relaunch is Aksha Kamboj, Executive Chairperson, who describes it as a restoration of a beloved brand, now offering an enriched experience of Greek culture.

Hitesh Keswani, Managing Director of Aspect Hospitality, emphasizes that Opa Kipos was always more than a dining venue; it offered an escape to the vibrant traditions of Greece. With its return, the restaurant will amplify everything it was loved for, including its famed plate-smashing ritual.

Aspect Hospitality aims to redefine India's dining landscape with aggressive expansion plans. Their diverse portfolio spans fine dining, casual dining, and quick-service restaurants, extending their global outlook to the UK, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

