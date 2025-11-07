Vande Mataram 150: Modi's Call for Unity and Reflection

Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the 150th anniversary commemoration of 'Vande Mataram,' emphasizing its historical significance and criticizing past decisions that partitioned the song. Modi linked the song to the Indian freedom movement and modern national unity, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin at the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 150th-anniversary celebrations of 'Vande Mataram,' reflecting on its crucial role in India's freedom movement. He criticized historical decisions to drop key stanzas, associating them with sowing seeds of partition.

At the event held in Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin, marking the song's enduring relevance. He highlighted the song's embodiment of national devotion, advocating for a unified and prosperous India.

The BJP also accused Congress of omitting stanzas on religious grounds in 1937. 'Vande Mataram,' penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterji in 1875, continues to inspire national pride, underscoring the nation's vision of 'Sujalam Sufalam Bharat.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

