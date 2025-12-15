Left Menu

CPI (M), IUML leaders slammed for remarks post civic poll results in Kerala

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 15-12-2025 12:24 IST
CPI (M), IUML leaders slammed for remarks post civic poll results in Kerala
Two local leaders, each from the ruling CPI(M) and the IUML, have made alleged objectionable remarks, with both of them receiving public criticism.

Seithalavi Majeed, a CPI(M) leader elected as a panchayat member in the recent civic polls, made alleged derogatory remarks against women. Shihabuddeen, a former municipal councillor representing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), allegedly issued threats.

Both speeches went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from netizens.

In a video, Majeed, addressing cheering party workers standing atop an open vehicle here, purportedly accused IUML of attempting to defeat him using women.

The crowd, in the video, was seen cheering him when he continued making the comments.

He was also heard challenging the law enforcers to book him over his remarks.

The incident happened in Thennala in this north Kerala district reportedly at a reception organised to mark his victory as a panchayat member on Saturday.

In another incident, Shihabuddeen, a local IUML leader, had allegedly threatened political opponents to chop off their hands if they touch the party workers.

The purported video of him the remarks while speaking at a recent wayside public meeting in Valanchery was also circulated on social media and was telecast by TV channels.

The remarks were allegedly made in the wake of a clash that erupted between local party workers in connection with the civic body polls, party sources said. In a morale-boosting show ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF on Saturday secured a decisive victory in Kerala's local body elections, dealing a blow to the LDF while the BJP wrested Thiruvananthapuram corporation from decades of Left control.

