Lights, Camera, Diversity: IFFI 2025 Shines Spotlight on Global Cinema

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa will feature over 240 films from 81 countries, with Japan as the 'Country of Focus' and Spain as the 'Partner Country'. The festival highlights inclusivity and diversity, showcasing Indian regional cinema and celebrating renowned filmmakers' centenaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), scheduled from November 20 to 28 in Goa, promises a cinematic extravaganza featuring over 240 films from 81 countries. This festival will include premieres, competitions, and spotlight distinguished filmmakers, bolstering its reputation as a cornerstone of global cinema.

Japan, appointed as 2025's 'Country of Focus', will showcase curated films, revealing its dynamic cinematic evolution. Spain and Australia, appointed as 'Partner' and 'Spotlight' countries respectively, further enhance IFFI's international allure. Brazilian auteur Gabriel Mascaro's 'The Blue Trail' will inaugurate the festival, a celebrated narrative on freedom.

Apart from extensive film showcases, IFFI 2025 emphasizes emerging filmmakers and digital storytelling through masterclasses, discussions, and initiatives like the Waves Film Bazaar. Indian cinema's rich tapestry is highlighted, accentuating inclusivity through 'Women in Cinema' segments and celebrating legendary filmmakers' centenaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

