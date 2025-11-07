The Indian Odyssey: Shashwat Sachdev's Global Musical Legacy

Shashwat Sachdev, a National Award-winning composer, has unveiled his latest venture, 'The Indian Odyssey', a nine-track album that captures India's rich musical heritage through a contemporary lens.

This innovative project features an eclectic mix of groundbreaking Indian artists and instrumentalists, ensuring a diverse and authentic soundscape. Recorded at the prestigious Synchron Stage in Vienna, the album benefits from high-quality production values and the engineering skills of Grammy winner MT Aditya Srinivasan.

Released via Hans Zimmer's Extreme Music label, 'The Indian Odyssey' is available on major streaming platforms, delivering unique compositions that transcend traditional boundaries and celebrate India's cinematic spirit globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)