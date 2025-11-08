Left Menu

Actor Rukmini Vasanth alleges impersonation, warns fans against fake messages

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has alleged that an unknown individual has been impersonating her and contacting people under false pretences using her name.Sharing the mobile number allegedly used by the impersonator, the actor clarified that it does not belong to her.Taking to X on November 7, Rukmini issued a statement alerting the public about the impersonation.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:40 IST
Actor Rukmini Vasanth alleges impersonation, warns fans against fake messages

Actor Rukmini Vasanth has alleged that an unknown individual has been impersonating her and contacting people under false pretences using her name.

Sharing the mobile number allegedly used by the impersonator, the actor clarified that it does not belong to her.

Taking to 'X' on November 7, Rukmini issued a statement alerting the public about the impersonation. ''I want to clarify that this number does not belong to me, and any messages or calls from it are completely fake. Please do not respond to or engage with such messages,'' she said.

The actor warned that the act of impersonation amounts to cybercrime and said appropriate action was being taken against those involved in such fraudulent and misleading activities.

For any clarification or verification, she urged people to contact her or her team directly.

''Thank you all for your understanding and cooperation. Stay alert and safe online,'' she added.

Responding to her post, the Bengaluru City Police requested the actor to report the matter to the nearest police station for necessary action.

''These are fraudulent calls and messages. Please don't share any information with them,'' the police said in a reply.

Rukmini Vasanth is known for her roles in films such as 'Sapta Saagaradaache Ello', 'Madharaasi' and 'Kantara: Chapter 1', among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

Vice President Radhakrishnan to visit Karnataka on Nov 9

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah

Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped ou...

 India
3
CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Pradesh's rights

CM Sukhu asks BJP leaders if they ever fought with Centre for Himachal Prade...

 India
4
If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made someone from these communities LoP in LS: Rajnath in Bhabua.

If Rahul is really concerned about SCs, STs, minorities, he should have made...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025