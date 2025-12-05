Left Menu

British maritime receives report of incident 15 nautical miles west of Yemen

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 12:18 IST
British maritime receives report of incident 15 nautical miles west of Yemen
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said on Friday that a vessel located 15 nautical miles west of Yemen reported an incident.

"A vessel reports sighting small craft at a range of 1-2 cables and they are under fire", UKMTO said.

