Dharmendra's Health: Stable but Serious

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai and is in a stable but serious condition. His son Sunny Deol's representative confirmed he's not on a ventilator and remains under observation to aid his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 16:34 IST
Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 89-year-old star is in stable but serious condition, according to industry sources.

Reports about him being on a ventilator were denied by a representative of his son, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. The representative clarified that Dharmendra is recovering but remains under observation.

Despite the rumors, doctors have not yet advised that the 'Sholay' star be discharged from the hospital. The industry and his fans remain hopeful for his swift recovery as he battles health challenges.

