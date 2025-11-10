Dharmendra's Health: Stable but Serious

Veteran actor Dharmendra is currently hospitalized at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The 89-year-old star is in stable but serious condition, according to industry sources.

Reports about him being on a ventilator were denied by a representative of his son, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. The representative clarified that Dharmendra is recovering but remains under observation.

Despite the rumors, doctors have not yet advised that the 'Sholay' star be discharged from the hospital. The industry and his fans remain hopeful for his swift recovery as he battles health challenges.