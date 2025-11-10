Harmony Across Strings: N Ravikiran's Captivating Performance in Jerusalem

A captivated audience at Jerusalem's Crown Auditorium was treated to a standout performance by Indian Chitravina Maestro N Ravikiran, who masterfully presented Carnatic classical music. The concert, featuring K V Prasad on the Mridangam and Gayatri Shivani on the violin, was met with acclaim and a standing ovation.

This performance was part of the prestigious International Oud Festival, renowned for blending cross-cultural music experiences. Ravikiran's ingenious compositions and improvisations paired with the seamless collaboration of his fellow artists impressed the audience, demonstrating the festival's vision of unity in diversity through music.

Effie Benya, the artistic director, highlighted the festival's role in bridging differences through music, while India's Ambassador to Israel praised its role in cultural harmony. The sold-out event attracted more than 450 attendees, underscoring the global appeal of Indian classical music.

(With inputs from agencies.)