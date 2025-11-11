'V for Vendetta' Returns: New HBO Series in Development

The iconic graphic novel 'V for Vendetta' is making a return, this time as a television series developed by DC Studios at HBO. According to a Variety report, the series is currently in the pipeline with Pete Jackson set to adapt the story for television.

James Gunn and Peter Safran from DC Studios will executive produce, while Ben Stephenson and Leanne Klein are signed on as producers. While details remain under wraps, if production moves forward, the show would join HBO's roster of DC Studios live-action series.

Originally authored by Alan Moore and illustrated by David Lloyd, 'V for Vendetta' debuted as part of the British anthology 'Warrior' in 1982, before DC took over in 1988. The storyline is set in a dystopian future Britain under a fascist regime, following the character V as he seeks to dismantle the oppressive government.

(With inputs from agencies.)