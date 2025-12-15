UPDATE 1-EU announces sanctions on companies, individuals for moving Russian oil

The European Union has adopted sanctions targeting companies and individuals accused of running Russia's shadow fleet of oil tankers to circumvent Western sanctions, according to an EU official and the EU's Official Journal.

The sanctions target nine so-called enablers of the shadow fleet, referring to businessmen linked to Russian oil companies Rosneft and Lukoil and shipping companies that own and manage tankers. The sanctions also cover 14 individuals and entities under the EU's hybrid threat sanctions framework, the EU official said. Among those targeted is Canadian-Pakistani oil trader Murtaza Lakhani, CEO of trading company Mercantile & Maritime.

"Through his companies, he enables shipments and export of Russian oil, notably from the Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft," said the listing in the EU's Official Journal. "In particular, Murtaza Lakhani controls vessels transporting crude oil or petroleum products, originating in Russia or being exported from Russia, while practicing irregular and high-risk shipping practices."

The EU also listed Valery Kildiyarov, finance director of Litasco Middle East DMCC, a trading subsidiary of Lukoil, and three people - Anar Madatli, Talat Safarov and Etibar Eyyub - over ties to trading firm Coral Energy, renamed 2Rivers Group.

