Selected's Stylish Evolution: Unveiling a Unified Brand Identity

Selected, known for its timeless designs with a modern twist, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand that aligns the brand's global and Indian identities under a single name. This move marks a significant step in the brand's evolution, blending contemporary style with the promise of sustainability.

The centerpiece of this transformation is a new logo that embodies a blend of timelessness and forward-thinking design. This change extends beyond the logo, influencing every aspect of the brand, from collections and packaging to its digital presence and in-store experience.

Sumit Dhingra, CEO & Country Director of BESTSELLER India, emphasized that the rebrand is not just about aesthetics but a testament to the brand's vision to innovate and offer enduring style. The transition to 'Selected' in India creates a stronger, more unified presence in line with its international footprint.