Selected's Stylish Evolution: Unveiling a Unified Brand Identity
Selected has rebranded to reflect a unified and timeless identity, harmonizing its global and Indian presence under the singular name 'Selected'. The transformation includes a new logo and extends across collections and digital platforms, reinforcing its commitment to modern style and sustainability.
- Country:
- India
Selected, known for its timeless designs with a modern twist, has unveiled a comprehensive rebrand that aligns the brand's global and Indian identities under a single name. This move marks a significant step in the brand's evolution, blending contemporary style with the promise of sustainability.
The centerpiece of this transformation is a new logo that embodies a blend of timelessness and forward-thinking design. This change extends beyond the logo, influencing every aspect of the brand, from collections and packaging to its digital presence and in-store experience.
Sumit Dhingra, CEO & Country Director of BESTSELLER India, emphasized that the rebrand is not just about aesthetics but a testament to the brand's vision to innovate and offer enduring style. The transition to 'Selected' in India creates a stronger, more unified presence in line with its international footprint.
ALSO READ
Nike Takes Big Leap in Sustainability with Ester Loop's Circular Resin
Angola and India's Strategic Partnership: A Leap Towards Sustainability
Delhi Metro: Driving Change and Sustainability in Urban Commutes
Young Indian changemakers showcase AI, sustainability innovations at UN
Hindustan Zinc Soars with Sustainability Hat-trick in Global Rankings