Dhankhar's Return: A Public Address at RSS Leader's Book Launch

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to make his first public address since resigning in July at a book launch in Bhopal. The event, featuring RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya's new book, will also be attended by religious leader Riteshwar Ji Maharaj. Dhankhar's sudden departure previously stirred political queries.

Updated: 11-11-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:46 IST
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is poised to break his public silence since stepping down in July, by delivering a keynote speech at an upcoming book launch in Bhopal.

This event marks Dhankhar's return to the public stage, organized around RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya's book, 'Hum Aur Yeh Vishwa', scheduled for November 21.

Riteshwar Ji Maharaj is also expected to attend. Dhankhar's abrupt resignation, citing health reasons, has provoked political questions, particularly from the Congress, which has criticized the absence of his formal farewell.

