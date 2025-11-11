Rajkummar Rao Wraps Up Biopic 'Nikam', Honored by Team's Heartfelt Note

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has officially wrapped up shooting for 'Nikam', a biographical film centered around the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The actor shared his joy and sentimental reactions by posting a heartfelt note from the film's direction team on Instagram.

The note showered Rao with praise, acknowledging his honest and graceful depiction of Nikam. It reflected on the emotional journey the team underwent alongside Rao, describing the experience as a privilege and highlighting the actor's inspiring influence on his colleagues.

'Nikam', directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan, also features Wamiqa Gabbi. This film marks another collaboration between Rao and Gabbi, following their previous work on 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. Meanwhile, Rao's recent project, 'Maalik', released in July, showcased his versatility in a different cinematic narrative.