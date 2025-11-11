Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao Wraps Up Biopic 'Nikam', Honored by Team's Heartfelt Note

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has concluded filming for 'Nikam', a biopic on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The direction team expressed their admiration through a heartfelt note, praising Rao's honest portrayal. The film, directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan, features Rao alongside Wamiqa Gabbi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:16 IST
Rajkummar Rao Wraps Up Biopic 'Nikam', Honored by Team's Heartfelt Note
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao has officially wrapped up shooting for 'Nikam', a biographical film centered around the life of public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The actor shared his joy and sentimental reactions by posting a heartfelt note from the film's direction team on Instagram.

The note showered Rao with praise, acknowledging his honest and graceful depiction of Nikam. It reflected on the emotional journey the team underwent alongside Rao, describing the experience as a privilege and highlighting the actor's inspiring influence on his colleagues.

'Nikam', directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan, also features Wamiqa Gabbi. This film marks another collaboration between Rao and Gabbi, following their previous work on 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'. Meanwhile, Rao's recent project, 'Maalik', released in July, showcased his versatility in a different cinematic narrative.

TRENDING

1
Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

Coordinated Raids in Lucknow Amid Terror Investigation

 India
2
Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

Unmasking Adaptation: Navigating Financial and Climate Extremes at COP30

 Global
3
Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

Crisis Management Over Crisis Avoidance: Delhi's Air Pollution Challenge

 India
4
China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

China's European Market Dump: A Product of Weak Domestic Demand

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025