Puppets Bring Hope: Mali's Festival of Resilience

In Bamako, Mali, the ninth annual Rendez-Vous Chez Nous Festival showcased giant marionettes parading through the streets despite a challenging backdrop of militant blockades. This cultural celebration, marked by vibrant performances, emphasized Mali's cultural resilience and commitment to the arts amidst ongoing threats and shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:17 IST
  • Mali

In the vibrant heart of Bamako, Mali, a stunning spectacle unfolded as the streets came alive with a parade of giant marionettes, dancing to the rhythm of vibrant music. Despite the looming threats from al-Qaida-backed militants, the annual Rendez-Vous Chez Nous Festival persisted, offering a colorful display of cultural resilience.

The festival, organized by the Nama marionette and dance group, is a three-day celebration that draws crowds with its dance performances, concerts, and theatrical displays. Held from November 6-8, this ninth edition of the event occurred amidst the chaos of a militant-imposed blockade that led to fuel shortages and heightened fear among Bamako's more than three million residents.

Yet, the determination of Malians to uphold their cultural heritage shone through the festivities. Festival director Yacouba Magassaouba emphasized their commitment to not succumb to jihadist pressure, while puppeteer Kaleba Mouzou marveled at the communal effort behind the elaborate marionettes. Despite the daunting backdrop, the festival attracted young artists and puppeteers from across West Africa, celebrating the enduring spirit of Mali's cultural traditions.

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

