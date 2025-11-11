From Tradition to Transformation: ATLAS SkillTech University's Summit Ignites Entrepreneurial Innovation
ATLAS SkillTech University hosted the Family-Managed Business Summit 2025, bringing together leaders who transformed family businesses into global brands. Speakers highlighted the blend of tradition and innovation in business, offering insights on evolving with times while maintaining core values. The event underscored entrepreneurial growth with a modern global perspective.
ATLAS SkillTech University in Mumbai successfully concluded the Family-Managed Business Summit 2025, an event that convened influential business leaders who have turned traditional family enterprises into globally acclaimed companies.
Among the esteemed speakers were Nibhrant Shah, Ketan Rajani, Mahendra Jain, Nityam Khosla, and Jeegar Mota, each sharing their transformative journeys. The summit, shaped by students, emphasized how ATLAS mingles legacy with innovation, encouraging future entrepreneurs.
This year's themes, 'From Tradition to Transformation' and 'Building Global Brands with Indian Values,' spearheaded discussions on evolving business practices while preserving core family values, inspiring ATLAS students to lead with innovation and global awareness.
