Lakadbaggey: Unveiling the Shadows of Academic Corruption

Lakadbaggey—a KableOne Original and artful collaboration with Saga Studios—has taken the entertainment world by storm. Directed by the visionary duo of Param Riar and Hrishab Sharma, this engaging series exposes the grim realities of paper leak scams and corruption, highlighting the dire consequences for students whose dreams are shattered.

Breaking new ground in Punjabi entertainment, Lakadbaggey distinguishes itself with its unfiltered realism and compelling narrative, compelling audiences to face the uncomfortable truths of academic fraud. The series brings together a powerful ensemble cast that enhances its emotional impact, making it a standout in the landscape of socially charged content.

With its release in six different languages, Lakadbaggey sets a new creative benchmark, transcending regional boundaries and reinforcing KableOne's commitment to promoting new talent and meaningful storytelling. The series is a testament to the changing face of the Pollywood industry, combining entertainment with a significant social purpose.