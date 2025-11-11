Left Menu

HBO Revives 'V for Vendetta' for a Thrilling Series Adaptation

'V for Vendetta,' a dystopian thriller originally a comic by Alan Moore, is being adapted into a series by HBO. The story features an anarchist named V combating a fascist regime in Britain. Pete Jackson is writing the adaptation, with top producers at DC Studios overseeing the project.

Updated: 11-11-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

HBO is set to bring the chilling world of 'V for Vendetta' back to life with a new series adaptation.

The adaptation will be penned by Pete Jackson, as reported by Variety, and is based on the iconic 1982 comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd.

The series will be produced by DC Studios in collaboration with Warner Bros Television, promising a revitalized experience of the dystopian narrative where an anarchist battles a totalitarian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

