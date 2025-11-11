HBO Revives 'V for Vendetta' for a Thrilling Series Adaptation

HBO is set to bring the chilling world of 'V for Vendetta' back to life with a new series adaptation.

The adaptation will be penned by Pete Jackson, as reported by Variety, and is based on the iconic 1982 comic by Alan Moore and David Lloyd.

The series will be produced by DC Studios in collaboration with Warner Bros Television, promising a revitalized experience of the dystopian narrative where an anarchist battles a totalitarian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)