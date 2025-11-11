Left Menu

Vijay Deverakonda in Legal Spotlight: Betting App Scandal Unfolds

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was questioned by Telangana's Special Investigation Team in connection with promoting online betting apps. The investigation aims to curb illegal betting activities, following cases registered in March against online betting platforms. Deverakonda had previously faced inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate regarding money laundering in similar contexts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before Telangana's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to address allegations involving the promotion of online betting apps, according to police reports.

A senior police official disclosed that Deverakonda was interrogated as the SIT probes four cases concerning illegal online betting activities. Established by Telangana's government, the SIT operates under the supervision of the Additional Director General of Police, CID, targeting the eradication of such activities.

Legal actions were initiated in March against several online betting platforms accused of exploiting users, including youth, for financial gains, causing psychological distress, and influencing suicides. Deverakonda has been scrutinized earlier by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering in this context, having endorsed a gaming app, which he argues has no links to betting operations.

