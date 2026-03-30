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BRS Demands Inquiry into Telangana Minister's Alleged Illegal Activities

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has formally approached the Telangana Governor to seek an investigation into accusations against Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy related to illegal mining and land-grabbing. BRS leaders presented evidence and called for an independent judicial inquiry, stressing the urgency for transparency and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:38 IST
BRS Demands Inquiry into Telangana Minister's Alleged Illegal Activities
BRS working president KT Rama Rao with Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Photo/ANI)/BRS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) delegation, composed of MLAs and MLCs, met with Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday, submitting a detailed complaint calling for an investigation into the alleged illegal mining and land-grabbing by Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. The meeting lasted nearly an hour at the Raj Bhavan, where documentary evidence was presented pointing to significant irregularities.

Allegations were made against Raghava Constructions, a company linked to the minister, purportedly engaged in illegal mining in restricted zones without proper clearances. The delegation demanded the minister's immediate removal and an independent judicial probe, ideally led by a sitting High Court judge, emphasizing the need for transparency.

Working President K.T. Rama Rao criticized the Congress government for oppressive conditions and called for legislative scrutiny or an independent judicial examination. Expressing distrust in state agencies, he urged for Governor intervention, pushing for a robust investigation into several corruption allegations, promising continued agitation for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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