Trailblazing Women Conquer Eastern Himalayas: A Trek for Empowerment

An all-women high-altitude trekking expedition in the Eastern Himalayas highlights women from the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indian Mountaineering Foundation, and Monpa community. This trek, part of a government initiative, promotes women’s empowerment and adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh's border regions.

Updated: 12-11-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

An all-women high-altitude trekking expedition, featuring representatives from the Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal, Indian Mountaineering Foundation, and the Monpa community, has kicked off from Tawang district, Arunachal Pradesh, according to a defence release.

General Officer Commanding of Gajraj Corps, Lt Gen Gambhir Singh, officially inaugurated the expedition at Zemithang. This initiative aims to promote women's empowerment and adventure sports while enhancing community engagement and tourism in border areas, Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat stated.

The team, acclimatised for a week, embarks on a daring trek in the Eastern Himalayas, embracing elevations above 13,000 feet, showcasing endurance and resilience. The pioneering trek underscores the adventurous spirit of these women, aspiring to inspire future enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

