Modi Inaugurates Kalachakra Empowerment at Bhutan's Global Peace Prayer Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kalachakra Empowerment' ceremony at the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan, showcasing the deep spiritual and cultural ties between the two nations.

The event, attended by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and former King Jigme Singye Wangchuck, emphasized the importance of Buddhist rituals on a global scale. Modi described the ceremony as 'an important occasion' reflecting centuries-old bonds.

Besides participating in cultural events, the prime minister engaged in discussions on enhancing cooperation in energy, trade, technology, and connectivity. This visit further solidified India-Bhutan relations, with both countries committed to collaborative progress in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)