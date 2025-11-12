Left Menu

India Week at Riyadh Season: A Cultural Tapestry Unfolds

The India Week at Riyadh Season transformed Al-Suwaidi Park into a vibrant "mini-India," showcasing India's colorful cultural performances, traditional crafts, and diverse cuisines. The event was a homecoming for the Indian diaspora and a cultural exploration for Saudi locals, with rising attendance rates reflecting its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:17 IST
India Week at Riyadh Season: A Cultural Tapestry Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Week at Riyadh Season was a celebration of culture and heritage, bringing the spirit of India to the heart of Saudi Arabia. Held at Al-Suwaidi Park from November 2-10, the event was a vibrant cultural mosaic.

Visitors were treated to colorful cultural performances, traditional crafts, regional cuisines, and artistic showcases as part of the 'Global Harmony' initiative by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority. The park was transformed into a lively "mini-India," with performances by artists like singer Kanika Kapoor and rapper MC Stan, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic participation.

Indian expatriates and Saudi locals alike enjoyed the diverse offerings, with elements like the energetic beats of bhangra and traditional Indian attire taking center stage. The event also featured an 'Indian Bazaar' and live pottery sessions, highlighting India's rich cultural heartbeat and expanding cross-cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

 India
2
IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Famil...

 India
4
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.

Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meetin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025