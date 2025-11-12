India Week at Riyadh Season: A Cultural Tapestry Unfolds
The India Week at Riyadh Season transformed Al-Suwaidi Park into a vibrant "mini-India," showcasing India's colorful cultural performances, traditional crafts, and diverse cuisines. The event was a homecoming for the Indian diaspora and a cultural exploration for Saudi locals, with rising attendance rates reflecting its success.
The India Week at Riyadh Season was a celebration of culture and heritage, bringing the spirit of India to the heart of Saudi Arabia. Held at Al-Suwaidi Park from November 2-10, the event was a vibrant cultural mosaic.
Visitors were treated to colorful cultural performances, traditional crafts, regional cuisines, and artistic showcases as part of the 'Global Harmony' initiative by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Media and the General Entertainment Authority. The park was transformed into a lively "mini-India," with performances by artists like singer Kanika Kapoor and rapper MC Stan, drawing large crowds and enthusiastic participation.
Indian expatriates and Saudi locals alike enjoyed the diverse offerings, with elements like the energetic beats of bhangra and traditional Indian attire taking center stage. The event also featured an 'Indian Bazaar' and live pottery sessions, highlighting India's rich cultural heartbeat and expanding cross-cultural connections.
