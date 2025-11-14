Peacock's 'Poker Face' Faces a New Deal With Peter Dinklage

The popular crime comedy-drama 'Poker Face', streaming on Peacock, has officially been canceled after just two seasons. The show, renowned for its homage to classic mystery series like 'Columbo', was headlined by Natasha Lyonne, who played the riveting character Charlie Cale, a woman adept at detecting lies.

The recent announcement reveals that the series could take on a new form, as 'Game of Thrones' star Peter Dinklage is slated to step into the leading role. Despite the changes, Lyonne will remain attached to the project as an executive producer, while creator Rian Johnson continues as both writer and director.

Amassing six Emmy nominations, winning one for Judith Light's compelling guest appearance, 'Poker Face' leaves behind a legacy of gripping storytelling. As the producers indicate, there might yet be more chapters for Charlie Cale in the future, hinting at potential storylines that keep the intrigue alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)