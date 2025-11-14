Remembering Kamini Kaushal: A Star of Yesteryears Passes Away at 98

Kamini Kaushal, a trailblazing figure in Hindi cinema and among its earliest female stars, has passed away at 98 in her Mumbai home, family sources confirmed. Celebrated for her illustrious career starting with the 1946 classic 'Neecha Nagar', she continued to enchant audiences until as recently as 2022.

Once renowned as the highest-paid actress of her era, Kaushal shared the screen with iconic actors like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Her cinematic journey concluded with a role in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' when she was 95 years old.

Her passing was confirmed by Sajan Narain, a close family friend, who shared, 'She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February.' The 'Shaheed' and 'Aag' star is survived by three sons: Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul.

