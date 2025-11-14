Left Menu

Remembering Kamini Kaushal: A Star of Yesteryears Passes Away at 98

Kamini Kaushal, a pioneering figure in Hindi cinema and once the industry's highest-paid actress, passed away at 98. Known for her roles opposite legendary actors and starring in movies from 1946 to 2022, Kaushal's last appearance was in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' at 95. She leaves behind three sons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:12 IST
Remembering Kamini Kaushal: A Star of Yesteryears Passes Away at 98
  • Country:
  • India

Kamini Kaushal, a trailblazing figure in Hindi cinema and among its earliest female stars, has passed away at 98 in her Mumbai home, family sources confirmed. Celebrated for her illustrious career starting with the 1946 classic 'Neecha Nagar', she continued to enchant audiences until as recently as 2022.

Once renowned as the highest-paid actress of her era, Kaushal shared the screen with iconic actors like Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Her cinematic journey concluded with a role in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' when she was 95 years old.

Her passing was confirmed by Sajan Narain, a close family friend, who shared, 'She died at her Mumbai home late on Thursday night. She would have turned 99 in February.' The 'Shaheed' and 'Aag' star is survived by three sons: Shravan, Vidur, and Rahul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
British military warns of possible 'state activity' affecting a ship that turned course into Iranian waters, reports AP.

British military warns of possible 'state activity' affecting a ship that tu...

 Global
2
Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Assault, Urges Global Support

Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Assault, Urges Global Support

 Ukraine
3
JMM's Mahua Maji Decries Seat-Sharing Discrimination in Bihar Elections

JMM's Mahua Maji Decries Seat-Sharing Discrimination in Bihar Elections

 India
4
India Dominates Opening Day with Stellar Bowling Performance

India Dominates Opening Day with Stellar Bowling Performance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025