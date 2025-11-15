Pope Leo's Cinematic Call: Preserving the Art of Film in the Digital Age

Pope Leo has called on the film industry to help cinemas fight for survival in the face of digital competition. Speaking to leading Hollywood figures at the Vatican, he emphasized the shared, hope-inspiring experience of movie-going.

Among attendees were Cate Blanchett, Monica Bellucci, and Spike Lee, with Leo highlighting the sector's crucial role during global instability. Despite a troubling post-pandemic decline in box office revenues, especially in the U.S. and Canada, he urged continued support for cinematic arts.

Leo proposed resisting the algorithm-driven trend and encouraged filmmakers to embrace unique storytelling. Praising behind-the-scenes contributors, he spoke on cinema's potential to address real-world issues like violence and loneliness, culminating with a gift exchange with guests.

(With inputs from agencies.)