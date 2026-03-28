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Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Breaks New Ground in Filmmaking

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi praises director Aditya Dhar for his film 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh, has grossed over Rs 1000 crore globally and explores the rise of a character in Karachi's underworld. It was showcased at the International Film Festival of Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 13:02 IST
Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Breaks New Ground in Filmmaking
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Actor Ashish Vidyarthi has commended filmmaker Aditya Dhar for elevating the art of cinema with his latest project, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'.

This blockbuster, starring Ranveer Singh, has made impressive global earnings, surpassing Rs 1000 crore. The storyline navigates through Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari's, ascent within Karachi's underworld, and his transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi to a covert operative.

The film debuted at the International Film Festival of Delhi amid a lineup of 140 films from 47 countries. Organised by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation in conjunction with the Delhi government, the festival runs from March 25 to March 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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