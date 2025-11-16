Left Menu

James Pickens Jr Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

James Pickens Jr, known for his role in 'Grey's Anatomy', has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. This diagnosis wasn't shocking to him as prostate cancer runs in his family. Most family members, including his father, have survived due to early detection. Pickens continues his thriving acting career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-11-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 12:39 IST
James Pickens Jr, a beloved actor from the acclaimed series ''Grey's Anatomy'', has publicly shared his diagnosis of prostate cancer, a condition prevalent in his family.

Pickens, 71, reflected on the familial pattern, noting that his father and several relatives also fought the disease, yet no one succumbed, underscoring the importance of early detection.

His illustrious career, which includes roles in ''The Conners'', ''Roseanne'', and ''The X-Files'', remains vibrant as he emphasizes resilience and awareness in his journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

