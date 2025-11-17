Anushka Sen Ventures Into Music with 'Chameleon'

Anushka Sen, a celebrated actor recognized for her roles in series such as 'Baalveer' and 'Dil Dosti Dilemma', is making her foray into the music industry with her debut single 'Chameleon', slated to release on November 18. Sen's enthusiasm for this new venture is palpable as she shared the announcement with fans on Instagram.

In her post, Sen expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ken Lewis, the producer of her debut track, acknowledging the invaluable opportunity and the rewarding collaborative process. Her statement underscored a deep-seated passion for music and marked this debut as a significant milestone in her life.

Meanwhile, Sen's latest acting project, 'Kill Dill - The Heartbreak Club', also garners attention. Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, this series, based on Novoneel Chakraborty's ''The Heartbreak Club: One Girl Vs One Twisted Legacy'', is currently streaming on Prime Video.