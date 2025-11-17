Tom Cruise: Honoring a Legacy with an Oscar

In a star-studded ceremony, Hollywood paid tribute to Tom Cruise's illustrious career, granting him an honorary Oscar. The event highlighted his dedication to the craft, not just through his iconic stunts but also his efforts to champion the film industry against the rise of streaming services.

Director Alejandro Inarritu, who praised Cruise's precision and commitment, introduced the actor, noting how Cruise's work embodies more than just physical feats. Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, has become a symbol of perseverance and advocacy for cinema's power.

Alongside Cruise, Dolly Parton received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, recognized for her extensive charitable initiatives, including a children's library. Other honorees included Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas, further celebrating the diverse talents that enrich the film industry.

