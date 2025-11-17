Left Menu

Tom Cruise: Honoring a Legacy with an Oscar

Hollywood celebrated Tom Cruise with an honorary Oscar, acknowledging his 45-year film career. He expressed his dedication to cinema and its preservation. The event also recognized Dolly Parton with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and lauded other talents, emphasizing the lasting impact of their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:15 IST
In a star-studded ceremony, Hollywood paid tribute to Tom Cruise's illustrious career, granting him an honorary Oscar. The event highlighted his dedication to the craft, not just through his iconic stunts but also his efforts to champion the film industry against the rise of streaming services.

Director Alejandro Inarritu, who praised Cruise's precision and commitment, introduced the actor, noting how Cruise's work embodies more than just physical feats. Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, has become a symbol of perseverance and advocacy for cinema's power.

Alongside Cruise, Dolly Parton received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, recognized for her extensive charitable initiatives, including a children's library. Other honorees included Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas, further celebrating the diverse talents that enrich the film industry.

