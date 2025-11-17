Left Menu

Anuv Jain Announces World Tour 'Dastakhat', Set to Captivate Fans Globally

Singer Anuv Jain is set to embark on his inaugural world tour, 'Dastakhat', beginning in January 2026. The India leg includes stops in major cities before extending globally through 2027, covering Australia, North America, Europe, and more, celebrating his musical journey touching hearts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:04 IST
Anuv Jain Announces World Tour 'Dastakhat', Set to Captivate Fans Globally
Singer Anuv Jain (Image source: Anuv's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has thrilled fans by announcing his debut world tour, aptly named 'Dastakhat'. The much-anticipated India leg, organized by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will commence in January 2026. The tour will take Jain to major Indian cities including New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune, concluding in February 2026 in Bengaluru.

Beyond the Indian borders, 'Dastakhat' will expand to 23 cities internationally through 2026 and 2027. The extensive tour will grace stages across Australia, North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, promising an unforgettable musical experience. An exuberant Jain shared, "Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a narrative that began years ago, continuing with each listener who resonates with my music."

In India, fans can expect soulful renditions of hits like "Baarishein" and "Alag Aasmaan" in venues from Delhi NCR on January 16, 2026, to Bengaluru on February 22, 2026. Jain's music, deeply rooted in themes of love and heartbreak, has cemented him as a sensation among Gen Z audiences.

TRENDING

1
Strike Hits Punjab Roadways: Workers Demand Better Job Security

Strike Hits Punjab Roadways: Workers Demand Better Job Security

 India
2
Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network

Delhi Car Blast Probe Reveals Complex Terror Network

 India
3
CNG Supply Set to Resume in Mumbai by Tuesday

CNG Supply Set to Resume in Mumbai by Tuesday

 India
4
AI Innovation Lab: Bridging Digital and Physical Worlds

AI Innovation Lab: Bridging Digital and Physical Worlds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025