Anuv Jain Announces World Tour 'Dastakhat', Set to Captivate Fans Globally

Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has thrilled fans by announcing his debut world tour, aptly named 'Dastakhat'. The much-anticipated India leg, organized by Team Innovation and TribeVibe Entertainment, will commence in January 2026. The tour will take Jain to major Indian cities including New Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Pune, concluding in February 2026 in Bengaluru.

Beyond the Indian borders, 'Dastakhat' will expand to 23 cities internationally through 2026 and 2027. The extensive tour will grace stages across Australia, North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East, promising an unforgettable musical experience. An exuberant Jain shared, "Dastakhat feels like signing my name on a narrative that began years ago, continuing with each listener who resonates with my music."

In India, fans can expect soulful renditions of hits like "Baarishein" and "Alag Aasmaan" in venues from Delhi NCR on January 16, 2026, to Bengaluru on February 22, 2026. Jain's music, deeply rooted in themes of love and heartbreak, has cemented him as a sensation among Gen Z audiences.