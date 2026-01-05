Left Menu

Fog and Smog Blanket Indian Cities, Impacting Air Quality and Travel

Several Indian cities faced fog and smog on Monday, with Delhi's air quality reaching 'very poor' levels. Flights were delayed due to low visibility. Mumbai experienced moderate smog, while Guwahati dealt with a cold, foggy morning. Authorities lifted some air quality restrictions in Delhi but urged adherence to guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 10:19 IST
Visual from Delhi's Akshardham area (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday morning, a dense layer of fog and smog engulfed numerous Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Guwahati, significantly affecting air quality and travel. Delhi's air quality, particularly concerning, varied from 'poor' to 'very poor' categories. Early morning operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were hampered, delaying several flights as visibility plummeted.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI at Akshardham was recorded at 294, labeling it 'poor'. ITO witnessed an AQI of 256, while Anand Vohar faced a more drastic AQI of 320, placing it in the 'very poor' bracket. Chandni Chowk emerged as one of the most affected areas with an AQI of 337. Meanwhile, Mumbai commenced the day under hazy conditions, with Bandra Kurla Complex showing 'moderate' air quality levels at an AQI of 132. In Guwahati, a cold wave compounded the foggy situation, with an AQI of 72 falling within the 'satisfactory' range.

Amidst these conditions, Delhi authorities, previously under Stage-III restrictions as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), revoked the limitations last Friday. This decision was due to improved air quality as a result of favorable weather. However, officials advise adherence to stages I and II guidelines and have maintained strict oversight over construction activities. The Sub-Committee assured continuous monitoring of the situation, leveraging forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

