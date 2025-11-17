Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Indian Pilgrims Perish in Saudi Bus Disaster

At least 45 Indians, mainly from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia when their bus collided with an oil tanker. The majority were Umrah pilgrims. The incident has drawn condolences from Indian leaders, who are working with Saudi authorities to assist the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A horrific road accident claimed the lives of at least 45 Indians, predominantly from Hyderabad, as their bus collided with an oil tanker near Madina, Saudi Arabia. Most of the deceased were on a pilgrimage to perform Umrah.

The victims included a significant number of families, with 18 men, 18 women, and 10 children among the deceased. The tragedy has prompted condolences from Indian leaders, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Indian mission is providing thorough assistance.

The Telangana government is coordinating with Saudi authorities, sending a team led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin to offer relief and ensure religious rites are observed. Ex-gratia payments are also promised to the families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

