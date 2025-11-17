Tragic Collision: Indian Pilgrims Perish in Saudi Bus Disaster

A horrific road accident claimed the lives of at least 45 Indians, predominantly from Hyderabad, as their bus collided with an oil tanker near Madina, Saudi Arabia. Most of the deceased were on a pilgrimage to perform Umrah.

The victims included a significant number of families, with 18 men, 18 women, and 10 children among the deceased. The tragedy has prompted condolences from Indian leaders, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that the Indian mission is providing thorough assistance.

The Telangana government is coordinating with Saudi authorities, sending a team led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin to offer relief and ensure religious rites are observed. Ex-gratia payments are also promised to the families of the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)