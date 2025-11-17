Left Menu

Bollywood Icons Unite to Support Dharmendra's Health Battle

Bollywood veterans Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha met with actress Hema Malini to discuss the health of 'elder brother' Dharmendra, who has been ailing but recovering at home after a hospital stay. The family asked for privacy regarding his condition, despite rumors in the media.

Updated: 17-11-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:13 IST
Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, accompanied by his wife Poonam Sinha, paid a visit to actress Hema Malini to inquire about the health of Bollywood legend Dharmendra.

Dharmendra, 89, has been grappling with health issues and was recently discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. The family requested privacy as false rumors about his demise spread in certain media outlets.

Sinha took to social media, sharing a photo and expressing solidarity with the legendary actor and his family. He reminisced about their time working in films such as 'Dost' and 'Blackmail', and wished for Dharmendra's speedy recovery.

