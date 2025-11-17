Left Menu

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Triumph in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

The popular show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' concluded with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla as the winners. The couple expressed immense gratitude towards the viewers, fellow contestants, and show creators for an unforgettable journey highlighting the essence of love and companionship despite imperfections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 22:26 IST
Couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik (Image source: COLORS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged victorious in the entertainment show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', taking home the coveted winner's trophy. The elated couple expressed their joy and gratitude in a press statement, crediting the show's unique experience for reinforcing their bond and spotlighting their candid moments on-screen.

They extended their thanks to COLORS and the team behind the show for crafting an honest and heartfelt environment. Appreciation was also directed towards hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui for their supportive presence. The couple emphasized that their journey reflects the imperfect yet rewarding nature of love.

The series also showcased the journeys of other well-known couples, including Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Singh, among others. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui provided their gentle guidance and humour throughout the series, enriching the show's narrative.

