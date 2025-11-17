Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Triumph in 'Pati Patni Aur Panga'

Celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged victorious in the entertainment show 'Pati Patni Aur Panga', taking home the coveted winner's trophy. The elated couple expressed their joy and gratitude in a press statement, crediting the show's unique experience for reinforcing their bond and spotlighting their candid moments on-screen.

They extended their thanks to COLORS and the team behind the show for crafting an honest and heartfelt environment. Appreciation was also directed towards hosts Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui for their supportive presence. The couple emphasized that their journey reflects the imperfect yet rewarding nature of love.

The series also showcased the journeys of other well-known couples, including Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Singh, among others. Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui provided their gentle guidance and humour throughout the series, enriching the show's narrative.