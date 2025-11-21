Left Menu

T'gana Guv inaugurates 'Telangana- North East Connect' Film Festival in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 12:40 IST
  Country:
  • India

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Friday inaugurated a two-day 'Telangana - North East Connect' Film Festival, aimed at promoting mutual understanding, knowledge and collaboration.

The event is part of 'Telangana - North East Connect Techno-Cultural Festival' being organised here at the initiative of the Raj Bhavan to strengthen ties between Telangana and the North Eastern states.

Varma expressed hope that the film festival would serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and open future doors of collaboration and cooperation.

Noting that the Telugu film industry is one of the glorious film industries in the country, he said the North East can collaborate with it.

He urged the Telangana people to watch films from the North Eastern states and the delegates from North East to watch Telugu movies. It would lead to sharing knowledge and expertise, he said.

Telangana Cinematography Minister K Venkata Reddy and several officials attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

