Arunachal Literature Festival: A Symbiosis of Words, Culture, and Technology

The Arunachal Literature Festival concluded after three vibrant days, bringing together a diverse array of voices exploring the intersections of literature, food, culture, and technology.

Held at Namdapha and Pakke Halls, the festival featured writers, poets, and artists from across India. A major highlight, the Children's Corner, captivated attendees with its lively storytelling and hands-on workshops.

Through various sessions, the festival delved into themes like the documentation of culinary traditions and indigenous narratives, while acknowledging technology's role in literature without overshadowing human emotion's unique storytelling power.

(With inputs from agencies.)