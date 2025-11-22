Haryana's Homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur: A Historic Celebration

The government of Haryana has announced November 25 as a restricted holiday in the state to honor the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh guru, Tegh Bahadur. An official statement on Saturday revealed that a significant state-level event will be held in Kurukshetra to commemorate this landmark occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be in attendance on November 25, a move expected to draw lakhs of devotees and Sikh congregations from both Haryana and neighboring states. These revelations were made by Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena on Saturday.

In preparation for the event, Deputy Commissioner Meena emphasized the importance of arrangements for security, traffic flow, parking, and crowd management. During a review meeting with Sikh Sangat, Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee members, BJP leaders, and district officials at Jyotisar, he described the event as a monumental opportunity to spread the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji globally.

