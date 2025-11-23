Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Powerful Call for Peace Unites India

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan honors victims and security personnel of terror attacks, urging unity for peace. Speaking at the 2025 Global Peace Honours, Khan emphasized that India's strength lies in its unity, and a peaceful society fosters innovation and resilience against adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:38 IST
Shah Rukh Khan's Powerful Call for Peace Unites India
Shah Rukh Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid a moving tribute to the victims and security personnel affected by major terror attacks, calling for unity and peace among people. He asserted that peace grants resilience and strength to India, making it unshakeable and undeterred by division.

Speaking at the 2025 Global Peace Honours, the 60-year-old reflected on the tragedies of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the recent Pahalgam attack, and the blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Khan saluted both the fallen heroes and their families, recognizing their unwavering courage and sacrifice.

SRK emphasized the role of peace in advancing new ideas and innovation, urging citizens to rise above caste and creed to embrace humanity. He lauded the nation's soldiers with poetic lines, underscoring their bravery and the nation's unyielding spirit in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025