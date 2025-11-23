Shah Rukh Khan's Powerful Call for Peace Unites India

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has paid a moving tribute to the victims and security personnel affected by major terror attacks, calling for unity and peace among people. He asserted that peace grants resilience and strength to India, making it unshakeable and undeterred by division.

Speaking at the 2025 Global Peace Honours, the 60-year-old reflected on the tragedies of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the recent Pahalgam attack, and the blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Khan saluted both the fallen heroes and their families, recognizing their unwavering courage and sacrifice.

SRK emphasized the role of peace in advancing new ideas and innovation, urging citizens to rise above caste and creed to embrace humanity. He lauded the nation's soldiers with poetic lines, underscoring their bravery and the nation's unyielding spirit in the face of adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)