Yogi Adityanath Champions RSS and Bhagavad Gita's Enduring Message

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's century of service, emphasizing its independence from foreign funding. At a 'Gita Prerna Mahotsav' event, he underscored the timeless spiritual guidance of the Bhagavad Gita and stressed India's foundational values of duty and service, welcoming all seeking refuge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-11-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 16:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) enduring commitment, celebrating its centennial service at a 'Gita Prerna Mahotsav' event. He highlighted that the RSS operates purely on social support without foreign funding, a point often questioned by diplomats.

Adityanath praised the Bhagavad Gita, calling it a guiding force in challenging times and a divine mantra for India's populace. He articulated India's civilizational concept of duty and righteousness, illustrating the nation's ethos of inclusivity and spiritual responsibility.

Stressing India's historical stance of offering refuge, Adityanath conveyed the universal message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The event featured initiatives promoting Gita recitation, while retirees and religious figures, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, participated actively in the event's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

