Global Melodies Celebrate Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Centennial

The birth centenary of Sri Sathya Sai Baba concluded with devotional events at SSS Hill View Stadium. Highlights included a global musical tribute with 450 musicians and special orchestral performances. Notable dignitaries like President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi attended, emphasizing Baba's legacy of selfless service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puttaparthi | Updated: 23-11-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 21:29 IST
The birth centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba concluded in a grand manner on Sunday at SSS Hill View Stadium, featuring devotional and cultural programs that captured the essence of his teachings.

The evening began with Vedic hymns and the sacred 'jhoola mahotsavam,' followed by the Prague Philharmonic Orchestra's rich symphony titled 'The Eternal Symphony of Selfless Love,' creating a serene atmosphere of devotion.

A significant highlight, the 'One World One Family Orchestra–A Symphony of Unity,' brought together musicians from 60 countries. Esteemed guests, including President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, graced the event, alluding to Sathya Sai Baba's legacy of unity. The ceremonies ended with a vibrant drone and laser show, marking a memorable finish to the centennial festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

