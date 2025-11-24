IFFI 2025 Spotlights Global Narratives Through Uzbek and Slovak Cinema

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) continues to serve as a vibrant crossroads of global storytelling, showcasing films that offer profound reflections on identity, history, displacement, and the resilience of human spirit. Among the international titles earning critical attention are the Slovak drama Flood and the Uzbek psychological feature In Pursuit of Spring.

At a press conference held today, the creative teams behind both films—directors, producers, and lead actors—shared their cinematic journeys, the real-life inspirations behind their stories, and their experience bringing these deeply personal narratives to an international stage.

Slovak Film Flood: A Community’s Voice on the Silver Screen

Producer Katarina Krnacova introduced the Slovak film Flood, a powerful drama grounded in the traumatic displacement of a rural community forced to vacate their ancestral village for the construction of a new water reservoir. Set in the Májová region of Slovakia, the film reflects a poignant chapter of social and cultural loss.

One of the film’s most striking elements is its predominantly Ruthenian cast, with nearly 80% of actors belonging to the Ruthenian minority community. Krnacova explained that the production offered the community a rare opportunity to perform in their own language, capturing the nuances of their speech, customs, and emotional landscape authentically.

Following its world premiere at an Argentinian film festival, Flood celebrated its second global screening at IFFI Goa. The team now hopes to organise a special screening for the real communities affected by the water reservoir project on which the story is based—bringing their lived experiences full circle on film.

SYNOPSIS: Flood

In Mara’s isolated mountain valley, the fate of several villages is sealed when the construction of a new water reservoir forces residents to leave their homes. Mara, a young woman with dreams of escaping to study in town, finds herself torn between her ambitions and her father’s determination to hold onto their land. Her father—a Ruthenian farmer—refuses to surrender the family property despite the inevitable destruction ahead. As the village infrastructure collapses and pressures from authorities intensify, Mara is pushed into the heart of a community fighting for survival against the coming flood.

Uzbek Film In Pursuit of Spring: Confronting the Past to Find Peace

Representing the Uzbek film In Pursuit of Spring, Director Ayub Shakhobiddinov and lead actress Farina Jumaviya shed light on the film’s layered portrayal of memory, personal trauma, and emotional catharsis.

The story traces the journey of Rahat Shukurova, a woman from Tashkent who returns to the remote mountain village of Archaly upon hearing of a death connected to her past. Shakhobiddinov explained that Rahat’s return forces her to relive the devastating events from the late Soviet era that led to her disgrace, isolation, and exile.

Though set decades earlier, the director highlighted that the film’s emotional themes—shame, regret, self-forgiveness—remain deeply relevant in contemporary society.

He expressed gratitude to IFFI for providing filmmakers with “a valuable international platform to showcase their work and build global networks,” adding, “We are happy to be part of IFFI.”

SYNOPSIS: In Pursuit of Spring

Rahat Shukurova learns about the death of someone connected to her past and returns to Archaly, the remote village where she once taught. Years ago, during the Soviet period, her life was undone by a scandal that cast a long shadow over her identity. Confronting decades-old wounds, Rahat must navigate painful memories and hidden truths to reconcile with her past and rediscover her sense of self.

IFFI’s Global Canvas: A Space for Meaningful Cinema

The presence of films like Flood and In Pursuit of Spring highlights IFFI’s role as a platform for international cinema that raises critical social questions, amplifies marginalised voices, and explores universal emotions across cultural contexts.

By providing a space where filmmakers from diverse backgrounds can interact, exchange ideas, and reach global audiences, IFFI remains a catalyst for cinematic dialogue and artistic collaboration.

As the festival continues, global audiences are reminded that cinema—whether from Slovakia, Uzbekistan, or India—offers a powerful lens through which we confront human struggles, celebrate resilience, and seek understanding across borders.