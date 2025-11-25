Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026: Where Spaces Tell Stories

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is set to captivate audiences with its expansive sixth edition, which will integrate 12 new venues alongside nine established ones across West Kochi to Willingdon Island and Ernakulam. Opening on December 12, 2026, the Biennale will host contemporary artists from India and abroad within historic sites and repurposed structures.

Curator Nikhil Chopra, alongside HH Art Spaces, Goa, will lead the main exhibition, highlighting works from 66 artists and collectives. The program also offers parallel exhibitions, such as 'Invitation' and 'Edam,' which spotlight artists connected to Kerala, as well as student and children-led initiatives. Venues like St Andrew's Parish Hall and the historic Jail of Freedom Struggle add to the Biennale's narrative depth.

Historic locations, like Aspinwall House and Pepper House, serve as iconic backdrops, linking Kochi's rich cultural history with modern-day artistic exploration. New venues, including Arthshila and Armaan Collective and Cafe, will showcase diverse artistic expressions and offer festival-goers a profound connection to Kochi's maritime and mercantile legacies.

