Kochi-Muziris Biennale 2026: Where Spaces Tell Stories

The Kochi-Muziris Biennale's sixth edition spans 12 new venues alongside existing ones, featuring over 60 artists and collectives. The exhibition, starting December 12, 2026, combines art with history and culture, showcasing works in unique spaces like former warehouses. Curated by Nikhil Chopra, it includes parallel programs supporting emerging artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kochi-Muziris Biennale is set to captivate audiences with its expansive sixth edition, which will integrate 12 new venues alongside nine established ones across West Kochi to Willingdon Island and Ernakulam. Opening on December 12, 2026, the Biennale will host contemporary artists from India and abroad within historic sites and repurposed structures.

Curator Nikhil Chopra, alongside HH Art Spaces, Goa, will lead the main exhibition, highlighting works from 66 artists and collectives. The program also offers parallel exhibitions, such as 'Invitation' and 'Edam,' which spotlight artists connected to Kerala, as well as student and children-led initiatives. Venues like St Andrew's Parish Hall and the historic Jail of Freedom Struggle add to the Biennale's narrative depth.

Historic locations, like Aspinwall House and Pepper House, serve as iconic backdrops, linking Kochi's rich cultural history with modern-day artistic exploration. New venues, including Arthshila and Armaan Collective and Cafe, will showcase diverse artistic expressions and offer festival-goers a profound connection to Kochi's maritime and mercantile legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

